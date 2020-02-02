Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $54.84 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,519 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.63% of RenaissanceRe worth $54,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.33.

Shares of RNR opened at $189.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.35 and its 200-day moving average is $188.66. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $135.59 and a fifty-two week high of $201.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

