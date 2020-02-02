Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $57.20 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Prudential Financial worth $57,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.09. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

