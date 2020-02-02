Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $57.82 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $57,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

In related news, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $682,749.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,313.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,735 shares of company stock valued at $29,459,962 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

