Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $60.19 Million Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 410,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.81% of CyrusOne worth $60,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 38.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 12.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 21.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CONE opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

