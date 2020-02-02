Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $60.67 Million Stock Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,275,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 325,375 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.20% of Commscope worth $60,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commscope by 27.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Commscope during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Commscope during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commscope during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Commscope by 19.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $2,192,747.25. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

COMM opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COMM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commscope in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commscope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

