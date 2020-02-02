Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $60.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $60,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 210,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,766,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,952,000 after purchasing an additional 146,565 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 379,570 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

