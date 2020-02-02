Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $62.31 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Eversource Energy worth $62,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,499,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Eversource Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ES opened at $92.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.17. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $93.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ES. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

