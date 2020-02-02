Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $63.20 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 49,804 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $63,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $213.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.45. The firm has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

