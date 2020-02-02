Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $65.35 Million Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,868 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $65,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI opened at $149.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

