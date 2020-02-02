Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $65.83 Million Stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,293,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482,054 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Mylan worth $65,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mylan by 16.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after buying an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mylan by 129.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 946,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after buying an additional 534,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mylan by 42.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Mylan by 7.1% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Mylan by 327.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 160,014 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann cut Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73. Mylan NV has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $32.23.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

