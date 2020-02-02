Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $66.86 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,181,639 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Enbridge worth $66,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $41.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

