Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $529,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.09.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,432.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,402.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1,275.98. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.