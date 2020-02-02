Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,343 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $55,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAP. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of TAP opened at $55.58 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $67.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

