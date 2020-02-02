Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Intuitive Surgical worth $62,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,086,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 20,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $595.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $559.78 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.15 and a 12 month high of $616.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Insiders sold a total of 16,199 shares of company stock worth $9,387,139 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

