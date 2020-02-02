Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,988,762 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 91,667 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of HP worth $61,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in HP by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 68,155 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HP by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,555 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in HP by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 272,946 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,306 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in HP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 260,914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in HP by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 58,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.44. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,212,640.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,014.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.