Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,020,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 426,494 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Marvell Technology Group worth $53,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,363. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $4,373,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.52.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

