Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454,466 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 227,785 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.59% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $54,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 689.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

