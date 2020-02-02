Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 169,703 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.14% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $57,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 83.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.75. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 12,536 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $594,958.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,241.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $2,287,663.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.