Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 565,125 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,983,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565,125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $59,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $213,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 385,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $2,099,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $29.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 736.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

