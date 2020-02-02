Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,805 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $51,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 103,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

