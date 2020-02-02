Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,983 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 168,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Cheniere Energy worth $61,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $11,584,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

LNG opened at $59.24 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

