Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,496,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,463 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $55,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after buying an additional 7,054,145 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,377,000 after buying an additional 154,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $557,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,621 shares of company stock worth $2,126,996 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.93 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

