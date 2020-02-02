Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 343,715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Store Capital worth $61,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Store Capital by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Store Capital by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Store Capital by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Store Capital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 220,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Store Capital by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,866,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after purchasing an additional 374,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STOR. SunTrust Banks downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of STOR opened at $39.25 on Friday. Store Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

