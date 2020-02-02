Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 133,576 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,069,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,576 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Ally Financial worth $63,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.15.

Shares of ALLY opened at $32.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

