Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,637 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,637 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Cummins worth $61,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $141.14 and a one year high of $186.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.38 and its 200 day moving average is $168.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.