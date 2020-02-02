Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,762 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,762 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $62,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261,230 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,045,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,266,000 after purchasing an additional 196,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 308,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,915,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

TMO stock opened at $313.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.88. The company has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.59 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

