Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 187,800 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Graco worth $57,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth about $29,612,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,901,000 after acquiring an additional 517,850 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,968,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 130.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 302,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,730,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $53.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,049 shares of company stock worth $14,188,571. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

