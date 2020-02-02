Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 215,679 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,297,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,679 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of PepsiCo worth $314,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $144.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

