Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 26,448 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,448 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of ONEOK worth $56,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,536,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

OKE opened at $74.87 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.13 and a twelve month high of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.53%.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

