Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,086 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $52,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total transaction of $304,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,448,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $148.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.11.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.18.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.