Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,282 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Markel worth $54,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Markel by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.50.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,172.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,157.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,144.92. Markel Co. has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,216.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,170.60, for a total transaction of $292,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,099 shares in the company, valued at $106,640,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,152.56, for a total value of $578,585.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,383 shares in the company, valued at $104,171,830.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,902 shares of company stock worth $3,318,534. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

