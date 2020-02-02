Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 522,672 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 522,672 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.31% of Timken worth $55,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,168,000 after acquiring an additional 64,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 37.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 107,557 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 281.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 282,646 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,323,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 315,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick acquired 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.73 per share, for a total transaction of $62,379.59. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $786,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,080,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,977 shares of company stock worth $4,145,196. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. Timken Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.87 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Timken’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

