Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 52,705 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,705 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Progressive worth $56,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 4,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

