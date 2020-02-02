Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $336,835.00 and approximately $1,037.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,440.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.09 or 0.02029813 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.86 or 0.04056256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00758055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00122001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00793791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009404 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00026453 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00708615 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 17,681,588 coins and its circulating supply is 17,564,276 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

