Safe Haven (SHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $905,348.00

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $905,348.00 and $5,297.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.36 or 0.02635929 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.