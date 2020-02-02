Safe (SAFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.69 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003920 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. Safe has a market cap of $7.69 million and $68,449.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.33 or 0.01252155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00046914 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024731 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00205089 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00067286 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.