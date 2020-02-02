SafeCapital Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.02 Million (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $3.75 or 0.00039638 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016869 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00124891 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000707 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 414.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000968 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000500 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,062,452 coins and its circulating supply is 806,813 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges.

