SafeCoin (SAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $582,651.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $582,651.00 and $82.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.01234819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00047316 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022144 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00203519 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00067155 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003985 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

