SafeInsure (SINS) Market Cap Hits $289,449.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000707 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $289,449.00 and $285,621.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00017902 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00124832 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00040144 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 416.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000968 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000500 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,333,822 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

