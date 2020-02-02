Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Saia worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,076,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Saia by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Saia by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Saia by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Saia by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.10. The stock had a trading volume of 488,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Saia Inc has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $468.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

