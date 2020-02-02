salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 24,231 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 3.6% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $35,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,270,000. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $371,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.31. 4,190,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $792,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,390 shares of company stock worth $72,363,232. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

