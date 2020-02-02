SALT Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, SALT has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $86,927.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, OKEx, Kyber Network and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SALT

SALT was first traded on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Binance, AirSwap, Huobi, Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, LATOKEN, ABCC, Gate.io, Kyber Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

