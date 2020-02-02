SaluS One Day Volume Tops $11,340.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for $4.72 or 0.00049855 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. Over the last seven days, SaluS has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. SaluS has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $11,340.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00046922 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00067139 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,498.48 or 1.00430826 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000697 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001447 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

