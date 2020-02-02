San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 122 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $908,287,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $669,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,527.47.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,434.23 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21. The company has a market cap of $989.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,402.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,275.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

