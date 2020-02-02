Sanders Capital LLC Acquires 194,791 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,392,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 194,791 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.90% of Gilead Sciences worth $813,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,424 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.6% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 655,316 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,394,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 959,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 594,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,376,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,004,000 after purchasing an additional 561,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,947. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.20. 11,283,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,176,658. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

