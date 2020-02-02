Sanders Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,184,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $513,683,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Alibaba Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TH Capital upped their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.21.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,158,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,481,418. The company has a market capitalization of $525.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.22 and its 200-day moving average is $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

