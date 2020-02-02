Sanders Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,089,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.1% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $346,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,749,000 after purchasing an additional 915,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,486 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,370,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,900,000 after buying an additional 168,012 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,495,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,766,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,952,000 after buying an additional 146,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,073,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,211. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

