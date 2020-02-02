Sanders Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 3.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 1.29% of Caterpillar worth $1,197,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Caterpillar stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.35. 6,784,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

