Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.07 Billion Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,891,210 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up about 3.4% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Suncor Energy worth $1,065,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 928,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,311,000 after purchasing an additional 99,950 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,711,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 221,266 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 27.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,586,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,524. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $34.87.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC set a $53.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

