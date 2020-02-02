Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.19 Billion Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 3.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.47% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $1,190,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $46.94. 21,252,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,066,832. The company has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

